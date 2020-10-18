Richard William Segraves

August 21, 1947 - October 2, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Richard William Segraves was born on 21 August 1947 in Wellington, Kansas to Carl and Mary Segraves. After graduating from Newton High School, where he purportedly had the highest IQ score the school had seen to that date, he matriculated to Kansas State University. He joined the Air Force, working in intelligence, rising to the rank of staff sergeant and being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Germany. In Germany, he met the mother of his two children. Richard matriculated to Oklahoma State University where he earned a 4.0 in every subject except his major which was accounting. Lynne Dodenhoff Segraves and Richard were married and raised two children, David and Elizabeth. Richard got to know his three grandchildren, Christopher "CJ", Alexander, and Shaylee before he passed.

Richard loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Richard loved teaching young children how to fish, successfully teaching children, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren alike. He was an intrepid jokester, never shying away from going over the top. But for his children, Richard would do anything. He served as a scout master for Troop 515, after having helped camp outs and other outings from the time his son was a tiger cub onward.

Richard lived by his own code. He loved his family. He did not worry about what others thought of him. In the end, he raised two kids who turned out great. Nothing else matters.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Troop 515, by sending it to Blessed Sacrament Church care of Troop 515 at 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208.





