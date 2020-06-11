Zeeman, Richard William "Dick" was born in Hart, Michigan on June 30, 1944. He passed away on May 22, 2020, at the age of 75. Dick was a proud Army veteran. He worked in the aircraft industry for 34 years. He was currently employed at Heartland Coin Gallery. He was a member of the Greenwich Road Church of Christ where he used his beautiful voice to lead singing, and his big heart to help members of the congregation in many ways. Throughout his life he enjoyed softball, golf and pool with friends. He leaves behind his true love of 55 years, his wife, Karen; and sons, Richard (Nicki), Eric (Michelle); grandchildren, Joshua and Megan Zeeman, Kristeny (Taryn) Davis; and great-grandson, Hayes Richard McKray Davis. Dick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, who will be greatly missed by all. A private family service will be held at a later date.



