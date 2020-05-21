Richard William Zeitler
Zeitler, Richard William husband, father, grandfather, adventurer, and spiritual sponsor to many, died on May 19, 2020. He was 81. He is survived by his wife Eileen Simonson Zeitler, their children Karen (Michael) Murphy, Kristen Bailes, Lynn (Jeffery Chernick) Zeitler, Edward Zeitler and John (Alexandra Parnass) Zeitler, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons Peter, Richard and Paul. In 1976, the family settled in Wichita, KS, where he held the same role at Koch Industries until his retirement in 1991. Dick and Eileen moved to Roeland Park, KS, in 2009. A faithful Catholic all his life, Dick's spirituality deepened over time and he devoted much of his retirement years to lay ministry in the Roman Catholic Church. Dick supported Eileen and four other women in the founding of A Better Choice, the pregnancy crisis center in Wichita. An Eagle Scout, he brought his enthusiasm for adventure to the Boy Scouts. As an adult leader, he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be sent to "A Better Choice" 3007 E. Central Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 or www.pregnancywichita.com. For Full Tribute and service instructions please see: www.SignatureFunerals.com Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2020.
