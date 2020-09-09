1/1
Richard Williams
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Williams
July 16, 1943 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard was born in Wichita, KS to Freddie and Jacquelyn (Watkins) Williams on July 16, 1943 and passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. He was 77 years old and worked in manufacturing at Boeing/Spirit. Richard served his country in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons: Richard and Michael. Survived by his wife: Patty Williams of Wichita; son: Paul Williams of Las Vegas, NV; daughter: Leanne Oliver (Vince) of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; 4 1/2 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
SEP
11
Funeral
01:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
