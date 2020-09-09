Richard WilliamsJuly 16, 1943 - September 2, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Richard was born in Wichita, KS to Freddie and Jacquelyn (Watkins) Williams on July 16, 1943 and passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. He was 77 years old and worked in manufacturing at Boeing/Spirit. Richard served his country in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons: Richard and Michael. Survived by his wife: Patty Williams of Wichita; son: Paul Williams of Las Vegas, NV; daughter: Leanne Oliver (Vince) of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; 4 1/2 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel.