Witt, Richard 68, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Carol Witt and sons, Andrew Witt and Christopher Spivey. Survivors include his daughter, Cathryn Monroe (Robert); brother, Gary Witt; grandchildren, Elodie and Orion Monroe; and former spouse, Terry. Memorial Service, 2 pm, Monday, October 14, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Paralyzed Veterans of America. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019
