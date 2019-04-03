Riedl, Rick 60, Retired Boeing Employee, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Paul University Parish at Wichita State University. Preceded in death by his parents, Adolph H., Jr. and Betty Riedl. Survived by his sisters, Janet (Roderick) Duke of Wichita, Carol (Larry) Tate of Andover, Sandra (Mark) Stump of Wichita; brothers, Ron (Lorena) Riedl of Augusta, Steve (Tamra) Riedl of Seattle, WA; step-daughter, Jessica Shinkle; nieces, Neshela Duke, Erica Duke, Abby Duke, Emily Longhofer, Megan Voyles, Natosha Riedl, Morah Riedl; nephews, Zach Airington, Lance Airington, Henry (Stacy) Voyles, Garrett Stump, Schuyler Stump; 3 great-nephews; 5 step-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019