Sauer, Rick Age 63, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019. Rick was born February 18, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas. He retired from the postal service in May of 2014 after more than 30 years of service. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Sauer; maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Helen Cooper; and paternal grandparents, Alexander and Killianna Sauer. Rick is survived by his wife of 38 years, Betty Lou Sauer; daughter, Karli Sauer; brother, Terry Sauer; and sisters, Pam (Roger) Dater, and Stephanie Sauer. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 6:00pm at Resthaven Mortuary. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019