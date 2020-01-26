GOODYEAR, AZ-Frendle, Rickey "Rick" Lee 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020, in Goodyear, AZ, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He attended Wichita North HS and earned his BA at Friends University. The latter 16 years of his life Rick became known as the 'miracle man' because of the determination and success with which he and Julie together battled MM. Throughout his fight with cancer, he continued to put smiles on the faces around him and always amazed everyone with his continued positivity. Rick is survived by his wife Julie Wesley Frendle; Whitney Frendle; Cody Frendle (Monica Unger) and grandchildren Attison and Claira; brother Steve Frendle; and best friend of 50 years, Phil Parker. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred Frendle. Memorial service February 15 th , 2 pm, Prairie Star Banquet Room, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Myeloma Crowd https://give.crowdcare.org/fightforrick.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020