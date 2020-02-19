Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Dean South. View Sign Service Information Potts Chapel 122 S. Penn Independence , KS 67301 (620)-331-5600 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Potts Chapel 122 S. Penn Independence , KS 67301 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Potts Chapel 122 S. Penn Independence , KS 67301 View Map Send Flowers Notice

South, Ricky Dean age 57, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Rick was born on January 18, 1963 in Wichita, KS to Louis and Lois South. Rick started doing odd gofer jobs as a teenager then slinging shingles. Over the last 40 years he expanded his knowledge and grew his business into what is known today as South Roofing and Contracting LLC. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, swimming, flying, tending cattle, baling hay, skid steer projects, travel, creating and so much more. He was a strong, loving, hardworking, thoughtful, encouraging, honorable, patient and amazing man. He loved his family and friends and had a contagious zest for life. Rick joins his parents Louis and Lois South, brother Andrew "Andy" Richardson and daughter Sarah South in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Norma Fanning-South, sister, Jerrie Lynn DeRose, sister, Linda Kay (Sarge) Snyder, brother, Charles Lloyd South, brother, Louis (Tracy) South, sister Mildred (Jeff) Harrison, daughter Tabitha Hoke, daughter, Crystal Church, son Thomas (Nikki) Church, daughter, Stephanie Rummery and son, Richard "Jim" Rummery, parents-in-law, Darrell and Marveita Fanning, 14 nieces and nephews, and 12 grandchildren. Family, friends and others whose lives Rick has touched are invited to Potts Chapel in Independence, KS at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, to reminisce, share in the joy that was his life, grieve, and support each other. A Celebration of Rick's life will be held at 2:00 pm at Potts Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Rick can be made to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Outdoor Skills & Ethics Fund,

