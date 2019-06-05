CHENEY-Glazier, Ricky Joseph 61, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary's Aleppo Catholic Church, 25741 W. 13th St. N., Garden Plain, KS 67050. Ricky was a 40+ year Coleman employee currently serving as Lead Model Maker. He was the "World's Greatest Fisherman" and also enjoyed hunting, boating, family gatherings and music. Preceded in death by parents, Laverne and Mary. Survivors: wife, Diannia; daughter, Jennifur (Kevin) Gorman of Wichita; sons, Jesse (Stephanie) Glazier of Garden Plain, James (Jerrica) Glazier of Augusta; sisters, Crystal Rowell and Jean (Steve) Nance; brother, Perry (Cindy) Glazier, all of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, 512 Southeast 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124 and Boy Scouts of America, Quivira Council, 3247 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019