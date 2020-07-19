1/1
Ricky Kemp
1951 - 2020
Kemp, Ricky age 69, retired Tech Support Help Desk from Spirit, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. On January 31, 1951, Ricky was born in Wichita, the son of Eugene and Opal (Rash) Kemp. In 1969, he graduated from East High School, Wichita, where he excelled in computer technology. On July 18, 1972, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served in 368 Finance Unit with the 89th Arcom, serving his country for 6 years. March 12, 1983, Ricky married Nancy A. (McBroom) at Central Community Church, Wichita. Ricky had a passion for 50's and 60's Chevrolet cars. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diana Beasley, Linda Garrison; and brother-in-law, Doug Garrison. Survivors include: wife Nancy Kemp; son Cody Kemp; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of God, 620 Fairview Avenue, Newton, Kansas 67114.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
