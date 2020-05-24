Sister Rita Berby
Berby, Sister Rita 81, entered eternal life May 18, 2020 in Marian Hall at the Wichita Center of the Congregation of St. Joseph. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 31, 1939, the daughter of Arthur Joseph Berby and Alma Lequier Berby. She was a member of St. Rita's Parish in Detroit at the time of her entrance into the Congregation of St. Joseph of Nazareth on September 1, 1958. She assumed the name of Sister Mary Arthur at her reception on July 2, 1959, but later returned to the use of her baptismal name. Her first profession of vows was July 2, 1961, and final vows on July 2, 1964. Her Bachelor's degree in Education was from Nazareth College in 1965 followed by a Master's degree in Special Education from Wayne State University in 1974. She was an educator and her teaching ministries were in the Diocesan schools of Kalamazoo, Saganaw, Lansing and the Archdiocese of Detroit. Her Social Service ministries began in the diocese of Flint, MI in 1988 until 2013 when she retired. Even in her retirement she continued to live and volunteer in the Flint area. Due to failing health Sr. Rita returned to Nazareth Center in Kalamazoo and subsequently to the Wichita Center in 2019. Burial of cremains and a Memorial Mass at Holy Family Chapel, Nazareth Center, Kalamazoo, will be arranged for a later date.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
