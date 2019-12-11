Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita C. Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Jenkins, Rita C. 94, passed away on December 8, 2019. She suffered with cancer in the last years of her life holding her faith and family close to her and is now resting peacefully in the arms of her Lord. Rita was born to Francis and Rosalyn Mueller on July 24, 1925 in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from East High School in 1942 and later met Gene Jenkins at the bank where they worked. They were married on May 31, 1948 and celebrated 68 years until Gene's death in 2017. Rita was a consummate mother and homemaker who loved to gather the family to celebrate holidays and birthdays. For as long as any of us can recall she acknowledged every family birthday and anniversary with a card or phone call up until the time of her death. Rita was the matriarch who bestowed gifts of love, faith, and an enduring work ethic upon her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalyn; father, Francis; husband, Gene; and sister, Eileen Bays of Garland, Texas. Rita is survived by her sons, Robert Jenkins (Nancy), Douglas Jenkins (Ann), Thomas Jenkins (Debbie), and daughter, Patricia Begley (Brian); along with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire and Good Shepherd Hospice of Wichita. Memorials have been established at the Catholic Care Center, 6550 E 45th St N, Bel Aire, Kansas, 67226; and Good Shepard Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita, KS, 67206. There will be a private service for the family. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

