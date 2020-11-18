Rita Deslongchamp
September 18, 1962 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Deslongchamp, Rita, age 58, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Teresa (Rory) McCandless, Denis (Noreen) Deslongchamp, Bernadette (Coy) Marick, Jeanné (Mike) Jones and Karen Deslongchamp; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George P. and Margaret (Unrein) Deslongchamp and brother, George A. Deslongchamp. Visitation will be on Nov. 22, 2020 from 1pm-5pm with rosary at 4p at Cochran Mortuary, Wichita, KS. Funeral mass will be on Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 St John St, Garden City, KS 67846. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, KS. A memorial has been established with Catholic Diocese of Wichita, Holy Family Special Needs Foundation, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Garden City.