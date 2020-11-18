1/1
Rita Deslongchamp
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Deslongchamp
September 18, 1962 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Deslongchamp, Rita, age 58, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Teresa (Rory) McCandless, Denis (Noreen) Deslongchamp, Bernadette (Coy) Marick, Jeanné (Mike) Jones and Karen Deslongchamp; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George P. and Margaret (Unrein) Deslongchamp and brother, George A. Deslongchamp. Visitation will be on Nov. 22, 2020 from 1pm-5pm with rosary at 4p at Cochran Mortuary, Wichita, KS. Funeral mass will be on Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 St John St, Garden City, KS 67846. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, KS. A memorial has been established with Catholic Diocese of Wichita, Holy Family Special Needs Foundation, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Garden City. www.cochranmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Rosary
01:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Rita was a very special Aunt. She always had a smile to offer to anyone she encountered. I loved her to the moon and back; and will greatly miss her dearly.
Ninette Mills
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved