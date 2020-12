Rita Lee RousseauAugust 21, 1949 - November 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - age 71, beloved wife, mother and friend passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Rita was a member of Alpha Lota Sorority for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Marjorie Czaplinski and sister Beverly Hodge. Survived by her loving husband Sidney "Sid", son Tony (Andrea) Rousseau, sister Gayla Shrank, niece Megan (Wes) Babcock, grandchild Athena Rousseau, great-niece and nephew Michelle Young, Owen Muzny and many extended family and friends. Visitation with family from 2-5pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service, Friday 10am, December 4, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. Graveside service to follow at 1pm at Caldwell Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Kansas Humane Society.