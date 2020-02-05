Sanger, Rita M. 86, retired PBX Operator for St. Francis Hospital entered eternal life on February 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents James and Rita (Kenny) Bryan, her loving husband of 49 years Clarence and sister Pauline Sinacola. Survived by her children Collette (Gary) Edwards, Bryan (Marie) Sanger, Anthony (Melissa) Sanger, David (Stacy) Sanger, Mark (Stacy) Sanger, brother Kevin (Jean) Bryan, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 12-5pm on Fri., Feb. 7th at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Rosary, 7pm, Fri., Feb. 7th, Mass of Christian Burial 10am, Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 S. Pattie, Wichita, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020