Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R.L. Spurgeon. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Spurgeon, R.L. 92, of Wichita, Kansas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Wichita. R.L. was born on March 22, 1927 in Carmen, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph and Lillie Schoonover Spurgeon. R.L. and Donna Spurgeon were united in marriage on December 23, 1950 in Stillwater, Oklahoma and relocated to Wichita in 1951. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage before Donna's passing in 2017. R.L. was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1945-1947. He was employed at Cessna Aircraft for 43 years. He had many and varied interests. He loved the family farm, but his passions were flying and cars. He realized his dream of becoming a pilot through the Cessna Flying Club. Survivors include children, Larry (Debra) Spurgeon of Virginia, Beverly (Chris) Shafer of Wichita, Allen (Dana) Spurgeon of Wichita, Ron (Stacey) Spurgeon of Wichita, Ken Spurgeon of Wichita, brothers-in-law Nolan (Jeanie) Murray of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Reece (Geniva) Murray of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Jack Conner of Phoenix, Arizona, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents, and sister. Visitation will be at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with funeral services following at 10 a.m., both at Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita, Kansas. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.



Spurgeon, R.L. 92, of Wichita, Kansas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Wichita. R.L. was born on March 22, 1927 in Carmen, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph and Lillie Schoonover Spurgeon. R.L. and Donna Spurgeon were united in marriage on December 23, 1950 in Stillwater, Oklahoma and relocated to Wichita in 1951. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage before Donna's passing in 2017. R.L. was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1945-1947. He was employed at Cessna Aircraft for 43 years. He had many and varied interests. He loved the family farm, but his passions were flying and cars. He realized his dream of becoming a pilot through the Cessna Flying Club. Survivors include children, Larry (Debra) Spurgeon of Virginia, Beverly (Chris) Shafer of Wichita, Allen (Dana) Spurgeon of Wichita, Ron (Stacey) Spurgeon of Wichita, Ken Spurgeon of Wichita, brothers-in-law Nolan (Jeanie) Murray of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Reece (Geniva) Murray of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Jack Conner of Phoenix, Arizona, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents, and sister. Visitation will be at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with funeral services following at 10 a.m., both at Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita, Kansas. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close