Robbi Hochstedler-Daniels

September 5, 1956 - September 5, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Robbi Lynn Hochstedler-Daniels, 64, Loving wife, passed away September 5, 2020, Robbi was a former employee of Sedgwick County Dept. of Corrections. She was an avid Blues fan. Her survivors are husband, Craig Daniels, and brothers, Stan, Wade, and Brick Hochstedler, niece, Lindsey Hochstedler, nephew, Dillon Hochstedler. Memorial will be held at Calvary's Rock Church, 2661 S. Meridian, Wichita, KS, on October 3rd at 1:00pm. Memorials may be sent to Kansas Humane Society.





