Evans, Robbie Thomas age 44, Detention Deputy, Sedgwick County, passed away May 20, 2020. Private services will be held. Robbie is preceded in death by his wife, Angel and his parents, Billy and Sharon Evans. Survivors include his step children, Courtney Kurten (Whalter) and Grady Meyer; brother, Bryan Evans; brother-in-law, Shannon Higgins; grandchildren, Ryker Kurten, Easton, Logan and Presley Meyer; nieces and nephews, Kayla Evans, Kelsea and Madison Steinbacher, and Steffen Evans. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
