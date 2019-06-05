Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbin F. Pagels. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Pagels, Robbin F. age 71, passed away June 3, 2019. Visitation 6-8pm Wed. June 5th at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Funeral 10 am Thurs. June 6th at Mulvane UMC. 107 S. Central Ave. in Mulvane. Robbin was born on May 10, 1948, to Frederick and Alice Pagels in Trenton, N.J. He was raised in Trenton until age 4, and then moved to "Jersey Shore" Spring Lake Heights where he attended grade school. Graduating from Manasquan High School, Manasquan N.J in 1966, he participated in; HS track team, Civil Air Patrol Cadet program, Boy Scouts, enjoyed swimming, church activities, and family camping trips. Robbin enlisted USAF Reserve Forces November of 1966 and in the USAF January of 1967. His military assignments included the Biloxi Miss AFB for Avionics technician training, McConnell AFB, KS, to complete training. In March of 1968, he was assigned to Takhli RTAFB in Thailand until March of 1969. Robbin was awarded Vietnam Service Medal and the AF Commendation Medal. His active duty enlistment completed in 1971. He was later employed as an avionics technician during a one-year enlistment in Kansas ANG. He completed a 4-year electrical apprenticeship program and was employed as journeyman electrician and foreman for about 10 yrs. In 1980, he once again enlisted in KANG and was subsequently hired as a civil service aircraft avionics technician. He attended NCO Academy, SNCO Academy in residence. In 1989 he married Carol Lynn Miller. Robbin retired from Civil Service and KANG as a shop supervisor and Senior Master Sergeant in 2002. Later he accepted a position and worked as aircraft maintenance manual writer for Boeing and then Cessna aircraft. Robbin retired from Cessna (Textron) in 2016. Robbin is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Robert (Elizabeth) Dingman, Shawn (April) Pagels, Chris (Christine) Pagels, Johnathan (JoAnn) Dingman, Katherine Dingman, Michael Pagels; grandchildren, Adelyn & Oliver Pagels, Cameryn, Addison & William Pagels, Angelica & Robert David Dingman, Logan, Alexander, Brian, Jacob & Emily Dingman, Augustus & Titus Griffith; brother, Karl Pagels. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Terry Pagels.



