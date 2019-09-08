Robert A. Johnson (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Evangel Presbyterian Church
1545 S. 135th St. W.
Wichita, KS
Notice
Johnson, Robert A. 67, Owner of Johnson's Outdoor Power Equipment, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Visitation with family will be Wednesday, September 11, at Broadway Mortuary, and Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 12, at Evangel Presbyterian Church, 1545 S. 135th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235. He was preceded in death by parents, Arlie and Helen Johnson; son, Eric Johnson; and sister, Betty Johnson. Survivors include beloved wife, Brenda Johnson; sons, Carl Johnson and Josh Hargrave; daughter, Jennifer Traphagan; sister, Paula (Vern) Miller; 4 stepsons; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Memorials to Evangel Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
