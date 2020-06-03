Robert A. "Bob" Lakin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. GEORGE, UT-Lakin, Robert A. "Bob" 88, retired Director of Metropolitan Area Planning Department and former resident of Wichita, KS, died May 29, 2020 in St. George, UT. He was born March 30, 1932 in Ponca City, OK, the only child of Allan B. and Dorothy Pearl Mock Lakin. He graduated from Wichita North High School in 1950, earned a bachelor's degree from Wichita University in 1954 and received a commission from ROTC as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He served in the U.S. Army, Medical Service Corps 1954-1956 and in the reserves 1956-1960. He married Joyce Louise Silvey in 1954. They had one daughter, Valerie Anne. They were later divorced. In 1967, he married Carol Schmeidler, who survives him. After leaving active duty, he briefly worked with Northwestern Mutual Life Ins. Co. and then went to work in the City of Wichita, City Clerks Office. While working for the City, he did graduate work in Political Science at Wichita State University. He transferred to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Metropolitan Planning Department as a Planner and steadily advanced to become the Director of the department in 1970. He retired from that position in 1985. Subsequently, he worked for Sedgwick County as the Director of Recreation and Parks. After leaving Sedgwick County, he was a Realtor with The Martens Companies selling commercial real estate. In 1995, he and his wife retired to St. George, Utah where he was involved in the Celebrity Concert Series, and the Southern Utah Acoustic Music association. He is survived by his wife Carol; daughters, Valerie Anne (David) Smith and Susan Hale of Wichita; Connie (Jeff) Mork, of Aurora, CO; and son Robert (Ann) Schmeidler of Wichita, KS; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Raymond Lee Schmeidler. Per Robert's wishes, there will be no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in Wichita, KS. Robert may be remembered by gifts to Kansas Special Olympics, South Central Area; 3153 West Maple, Wichita, KS 67213 or Sierra Club, Utah Chapter; 423 W. 800 South, Suite A103, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. The family would like to thank Integrated Senior Care Hospice, the staff, but especially Carlos and Sonia for their tender, loving and compassionate care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Southern Utah
1316 S. 400 E.
St. George, UT 84790
(435) 986-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Coleen Andruss
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved