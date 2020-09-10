1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Lytton Jr.
1943 - 2020
Robert A. "Bob" Lytton, Jr.
January 5, 1943 - September 6, 2020
Augusta, KS - was born on January 5, 1943 in Wichita, KS, to Dorothy P. (Singer) and Robert Austin Lytton, Sr. He passed from this life September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alyson Marchese. On July 9, 1960 he married Susan (Allison) Lytton in Bentonville, Arkansas and she survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Allan Lytton and wife Jeanine of Salina, and Cale Lytton and wife Ragan of El Dorado; daughters, Shannon Edwards and husband Dean of Edmond, OK, and Heather Noll and husband Chris of Augusta; brothers, Shawn Lytton and wife Sandy of Valley Center, Tim Lytton and wife Holly of Augusta, and Brent Lytton of Augusta; sister, Margo Lytton of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dylan and Nolan Edwards, Jocelyn Arnold, Ciarra Rupp, Niklas Lytton and Raef Lytton; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob was part business owner of Lytton's Inc. for many years and he sold a lot of appliances through the years. After he retired, Bob worked part-time at the Augusta Country Club, where he spent many hours golfing with friends. He was President of AVB Great Plains Chapter Buying Group, and served on the Board of the Augusta, KS Country Club. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. He will be missed.
Memorial visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augusta Community Caring Center, 208 W 4th Ave, Augusta, KS 67010 or the Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Thomas
