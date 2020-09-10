Robert A. "Bob" Lytton, Jr.January 5, 1943 - September 6, 2020Augusta, KS - was born on January 5, 1943 in Wichita, KS, to Dorothy P. (Singer) and Robert Austin Lytton, Sr. He passed from this life September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alyson Marchese. On July 9, 1960 he married Susan (Allison) Lytton in Bentonville, Arkansas and she survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Allan Lytton and wife Jeanine of Salina, and Cale Lytton and wife Ragan of El Dorado; daughters, Shannon Edwards and husband Dean of Edmond, OK, and Heather Noll and husband Chris of Augusta; brothers, Shawn Lytton and wife Sandy of Valley Center, Tim Lytton and wife Holly of Augusta, and Brent Lytton of Augusta; sister, Margo Lytton of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dylan and Nolan Edwards, Jocelyn Arnold, Ciarra Rupp, Niklas Lytton and Raef Lytton; and 10 great-grandchildren.Bob was part business owner of Lytton's Inc. for many years and he sold a lot of appliances through the years. After he retired, Bob worked part-time at the Augusta Country Club, where he spent many hours golfing with friends. He was President of AVB Great Plains Chapter Buying Group, and served on the Board of the Augusta, KS Country Club. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. He will be missed.Memorial visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augusta Community Caring Center, 208 W 4th Ave, Augusta, KS 67010 or the Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010.