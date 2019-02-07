Abbott, Robert Alan "Bob" 56, Southern Carlson Service Technician, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Memorial service 10:30am, Saturday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Betty Abbott, survivors include his wife, Sandra; son, Michael (Danielle) Abbott; daughter, Jennifer (Sean) Simmons; sisters, Sherry (John) Germann and Cindy Clark; grandchildren, Ally and Josie Simmons and Oliver Abbott. Memorials to Bethany United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
