Abbott, Robert Alan "Bob" 56, Southern Carlson Service Technician, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Memorial service 10:30am, Saturday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Betty Abbott, survivors include his wife, Sandra; son, Michael (Danielle) Abbott; daughter, Jennifer (Sean) Simmons; sisters, Sherry (John) Germann and Cindy Clark; grandchildren, Ally and Josie Simmons and Oliver Abbott. Memorials to Bethany United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019
