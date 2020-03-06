Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alfred Deardorff. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Deardorff, Robert Alfred Age 87, passed away February 21, 2020 at Brookdale Rosehill in Shawnee, Kansas. Robert "Bob" was born in Topeka, Kansas. He was a Wichita North High graduate, then received a business degree from Wichita State University where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Bob married Kathleen Reder whom he met at WSU. They raised their family in Wichita where he worked as an independent insurance agent. He was active in his kids' lives, spending many years as a Boy Scout leader, taking them on adventures to the mountains and teaching them all his favorite pastime, golf. Bob and Kathy enjoyed traveling in their motor home, playing golf, visiting kids and grandkids during his retirement years. They especially loved spending their winters in Phoenix and their summers in Estes Park, CO. After Kathy's passing from ALS in 2004, he continued to enjoy traveling with his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his four children, Steven Deardorff (Elizabeth) of Frisco, TX, Mark Deardorff (Elizabeth) of Gilbert, AZ, Bret Deardorff (Teresa) of Topeka, KS, Debbie Anderson (Bruce) of Olathe, KS, and thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Pops and Poppy". A private family memorial service is planned in late March in Olathe, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The ALS Association. Cards and condolences to the family can be sent in care of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS 66062.

