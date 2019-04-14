Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen Brace. View Sign

Brace, Robert Allen age 87, passed away April 10, 2019. Robert served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Essex and was also a member of the Dawson United Methodist Church. Robert was an award winning wood carver, very involved with boy scouts, and enjoyed camping and hiking though the years. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Ellen Brace, and son, Mark Brace. Robert is survived by son, Russell (Sherry) Brace; sister, Esther Ashton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials can be made to, Dawson United Methodist Church, 2741 S Laura St, Wichita, KS. 67216, or to Tanganyika Wildlife Foundation, 1037 S. 183 rd St. W., Goddard, KS. 67052. A visitation will be Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 5-7pm at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Funeral service will be held 1:00pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Dawson United Methodist Church.



11800 West Highway 54

Wichita , KS 67209

