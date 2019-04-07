Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Phares. View Sign

Phares, Robert B. 72, United States Army Veteran and retired truck driver for Graves trucking company and Conco Construction passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a member of the American Legion Post #58. Robert was honored with multiple safety driving awards throughout his professional truck-driving career. Preceded in death by his parents, Cardinal and Julia (Moore) Phares; and sister, Sue Stephen. Survived by his daughter, Andrea (David) Fish, sister, Pam (Bob) Breedlove; niece, Kristian Wright; grandchildren, Autumn, Dmitri and Emiko; and one great-granddaughter. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Memorials to Veterans Memorial Park (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) Wichita or Kansas Humane Society.



Phares, Robert B. 72, United States Army Veteran and retired truck driver for Graves trucking company and Conco Construction passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a member of the American Legion Post #58. Robert was honored with multiple safety driving awards throughout his professional truck-driving career. Preceded in death by his parents, Cardinal and Julia (Moore) Phares; and sister, Sue Stephen. Survived by his daughter, Andrea (David) Fish, sister, Pam (Bob) Breedlove; niece, Kristian Wright; grandchildren, Autumn, Dmitri and Emiko; and one great-granddaughter. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Memorials to Veterans Memorial Park (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) Wichita or Kansas Humane Society. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close