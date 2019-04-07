Phares, Robert B. 72, United States Army Veteran and retired truck driver for Graves trucking company and Conco Construction passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a member of the American Legion Post #58. Robert was honored with multiple safety driving awards throughout his professional truck-driving career. Preceded in death by his parents, Cardinal and Julia (Moore) Phares; and sister, Sue Stephen. Survived by his daughter, Andrea (David) Fish, sister, Pam (Bob) Breedlove; niece, Kristian Wright; grandchildren, Autumn, Dmitri and Emiko; and one great-granddaughter. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Memorials to Veterans Memorial Park (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) Wichita or Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019