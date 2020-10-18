1/
Robert "Bob" Bloss
1936 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Bloss
September 30, 1936 - October 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bloss, Robert Lee "Bob", age 84, retired United Airlines employee, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. No visitation. Private services will be held. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lena Bloss; brothers, Junior and Sandy Bloss; and his sister, Mary Bloss. Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughters, Saber Marks (Steve) and Amber Poteete (Jake); stepson, Doug Lipperd (Anne); stepdaughter, Denise Maples (Chad); 13 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8021 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205; Serenity Hospice, 3221 N. Toben, Wichita, KS 67226. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
