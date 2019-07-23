HUTCHINSON-Brooks, The Reverend Robert Buzza "Bob" 91, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born March 20, 1928, in Glasco, Kansas, to the Reverend Elmer Lincoln and Lois Elizabeth (Buzza) Brooks. Bob graduated from Mankato High School in 1945, Kansas Wesleyan University in 1948, and Iliff School of Theology in Denver, CO, in 1951. He served as a minister in western and central Kansas of the United Methodist Conference for almost 44 years. Bob was a third-generation United Methodist minister, and was proud when his son, the Reverend Gary Brooks, became a fourth generation minister. For 22 years, Bob served as Chaplain of Wesley Towers Retirement Community, with his faithful wife, Maxine by his side helping him with weekly pastoral services. On June 3, 1952, he married Maxine Leonora Harris in Cheney. She died December 1, 2010, after sharing 58 years of marriage. Bob is survived by: son, the Reverend Gary Brooks and wife Jeanne of Wichita; son-in-law, David Boroughs of Lyons; grandchildren, Elizabeth Peterson and husband Matthew of Lyons, Kristi Brooks of Clinton, IA, Kari White and husband Nick of Castle Rock, CO, Kelli Otsuka and husband Kiwamu of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Gage Wood, Emma Peterson, Hannah Dau, Brock White, Kiana Otsuka, Ella White; and sister, Marie Johnson. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Janet E. Boroughs. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wesley Towers Evans Chapel, 3709 Asbury Drive, Hutchinson, with Dr. J. Tal Tittsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Towers Chaplaincy Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019