Robert C. "Bob" Gammon
1931 - 2020
Gammon, Robert "Bob" C. Age 88, peacefully passed in his home on May 19, 2020. He was born December 27, 1931 to Paul & Ruth Gammon. He was a retired Boeing Modification Supervisor. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol (Gammon) Edsall, and his wife, Letha (Pickett) Gammon. He is survived by his sister, Francis (Gammon) Boyd, Bentonville, AR; his children: Rhonda Castrisos (Jim) and their children, Macrina Bayless (Andrew), Christopher, and Nicholas, all of Wichita; Kendall Gammon and his sons, Blaise and Drake of Overland Park, Kansas; and Courtney Gammon of Wichita; Bob's wife, Karen, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored as if they were his own: Greg Hennes (Michele) of Conway Springs, and their children: Garrett (Melissa) Hennes and their children, Bo and Jayde of Aurora, CO; Tyler (fiance' Hunter Henderson) of Weatherford, OK; Jeannie (Gardenhire) Perkins (Jeffrey) and their children, Ethan, Kaley, Jacie and Aden Perkins; Katy (Gardenhire) Graham (Bryan) and their children, Alexis and Eli Benge and Ryley Graham; Jarod (Chelsie) Gardenshire and their children, Graysea, Karter, and Preslea, all of Conway Springs; Brian Hennes of Wichita, and his children: Breanna (Ryan) Burkhart and their children, Nolan and Charlotte of Argyle, TX; Andrew (Megan) Hennes and their daughter, Hadley of Merriam, KS; Jeff Hennes (Michelle) and their son, Leevi of Wichita; Sheila Schremmer (Kurt) and their children, Karissa, Jaci, and Alex of Great Bend. Memorials in Bob's memory may be made to: The First Tee or Wichita Cancer Foundation. Bob will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery Winfield, Kansas at a private memorial service with family at a later date. An extended obituary and memorial video can be found at www.CozineMemorial.com where you may also extend your condolences. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
