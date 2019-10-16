Caster, Robert Passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 54. Born to Glenn Fulton and Ramona Grace (Ziegler) Caster in Wichita, KS on July 31, 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdad, Stan Griffith. Robert is survived by his daughter, Ashley Caster; siblings, Mitch (Ilona) Caster, Tom Caster, Rhonda (Dan Huntington) Griffith and numerous friends and relatives. Family will receive visitors on Thurs. from 5 pm to 8 pm with funeral service Friday at 12 pm, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, Wichita. A memorial has been established in his name and loving memory with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019