1/1
Robert Constance
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Constance
November 13, 1951 - November 14, 2020
Augusta, Kansas - Robert Constance, 69, passed away peacefully at home after an eight-year battle with cancer on Saturday, November 14th. Born November 13, 1951, in Highwood, Illinois, Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1974. An entrepreneur and self-starter, Bob moved to Kansas in 1975, where he owned and operated his own small business Constance Concrete for over 40 years. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jane; three children Zach (Kelsie), Ryan, Kristin (Matt); grandson Cole; and sister Barbara. Due to COVID-19, a family-only celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28th.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved