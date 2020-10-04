Robert Cornwell

July 30, 1932 - September 21, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Robert Thomas Cornwell was born July 30, 1932 in the Oklahoma City area where he was raised and educated. After graduating from Central State University in 1953 he served two years in the army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. After graduating from the University of Chicago Law School in 1958, he commenced practicing law in Wichita where he remained until his death. He married Patricia Jo Cornwell (Boone) in 1965. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Renee Cornwell. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Madison, Grace, and Kaden Cornwell, all of Wichita. Private services. Donations to any group providing food to the needy would please him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store