Shaver, Robert D. "Bob" 97, WWII Air Force Veteran, passed away on January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jan and Joel Shaver, sister, Maxine. Survived by his wife, Pattye, granddaughter, Odessa Middlebrook, and great grandson, Drew Middlebrook. Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bluestem High School Fishing Team, 500 Bluestem Dr., Leon, KS 67074.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020