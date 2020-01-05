Robert D. "Bob" Shaver

Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Notice
Shaver, Robert D. "Bob" 97, WWII Air Force Veteran, passed away on January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jan and Joel Shaver, sister, Maxine. Survived by his wife, Pattye, granddaughter, Odessa Middlebrook, and great grandson, Drew Middlebrook. Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bluestem High School Fishing Team, 500 Bluestem Dr., Leon, KS 67074.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
