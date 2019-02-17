Robert D. Wiss

Wiss, Robert D. 68 passed away February 15, 2019, in Wichita, KS. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Connie (Richey) Wiss, his children: Justin (Delana), Christopher Wiss, of Wichita, Pamela (James) Thompson of Colorado Springs, his siblings: Kevin (Donna), Craig (Rhonda), Nancy (Ryan) White, grandchildren: Ellie, Evan, Elissa, Emma Wiss, Preston, Triston, Clayton Ungles. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Delores Wiss. Rosary to be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass, Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mark Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Marks Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
