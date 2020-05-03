Morey, Robert "Bob" Dale Age 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Robert was born April 11, 1939 to Jesse Robert Morey and Ruby (Rhinehart) Morey in Galena, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LeVona "Jackie" Morey and his parents, Robert Morey and Ruby Rhinehart. Robert is survived by his children, Vickie Morey, Rick (Misty) Morey, Candy (Michael) Crow, and Robin Morey (Jerry); grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Hartzler, Nathan (Carissa) Crow, Josh Morey, Lonnie Lee (Curtiss), Jamie (Chris) Hollon, Jennie (Jeremy) Smith, Tony (Kristy) Lee, Emily Mattox, Jordan Morrow, Levi Morrow, and Emma Morrow; great-grandchildren, Haylee Morey, Kavon Howard, Kaylee Curtis, Piper Hartzler, Malachi Puig, Carly Crow, Delano Bledsoe, Daylen Bledsoe, Peyton Puig, Savannah Smith, Cheyenne Crow, Chloe Hartzler, Christian Howard, Kennedy Hartzler, Cameron Crow, Annabelle Smith, Grace Lee, Ryker Hartzler, and Melody Lee. A come and go viewing will be available from 10AM-5PM, Monday, May 4th, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a private family service held, with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the coming months. Memorials in Bob's memory can be made to, American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Road, Ste 380, Wichita, KS 67206
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.