Niblack, Robert Dale 49, passed away on March 9, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his wife of 19 years Kelly Turner; children Cole Turner, Jordan Niblack, Jeanie Niblack, Jessa Niblack; parents Ron and Martha Niblack; sister Jennifer (Dennis) Arnold; nieces Alyssa, Audrey, and Ashlyn; nephew Liam. There will be a private family service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019