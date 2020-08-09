Beck, Robert Daniel "Dan" 71, passed away early Thursday morning of an apparent heart attack. Dan Beck was the ultimate free spirit and a true Renaissance man. Excelling at debate, he attended the University of Kansas on a debate scholarship and twice competed in the last rounds of the National Championship. After college, he was a co-captain of the U.S. International Debate Team and toured the British Isles, becoming the champion of debate in Scotland. He remained in Europe, working and living in Amsterdam and exploring Europe by train and hitchhiking. He eventually moved to Wichita where he gave back 7 years to debate as the volunteer coach at Wichita East. He mentored scores of students from across the state and the country. Dan then embarked on artistic pursuits, sculpting, painting over 2000 paintings, and installing tons of limestone, sculpture and flowers in his yard. This folk art is documented in 'Grassroots Artists of Kansas' and the PBS documentary 'Rare Visions and Roadside Revelations.' He continued working with young people in the 5th Grade Sculpture Project. His love of rocks led him to become a jade carver and collector, especially of 'wearable sculpture.' He enjoyed encouraging new carvers by buying their early work. Dan leaves his wife and traveling companion of 47 years, Chris Poelma, her sister Susan, his brothers Bill and Randy and their families, numerous 'debate children and grandchildren,' friends, fellow artists, and collectors from around the world. You are invited to celebrate his life artistically! Donations in his name can be made to University of Kansas Debate. KU Debate Heritage Fund (40106)



