Robert "Bob" Davis

January 19, 1947 - November 14, 2020

Wichita, Kansas -

Robert Lee Davis 73, of Wichita,Ks. He was born in Lincoln, Neb. He was the oldest of 9. He got his PhD in Doctor of Philosophy in Theology. He pastored several churches but ending at Cheney Baptist Church as Associate Pastor. He is survived by his wife Linda and family.

Service will be held at Cheney Baptist Church on Sat., Nov. 21 at 10 am and the viewing on Fri., Nov 20 from 6-8 pm. Gravesite service following at Resthaven Mortuary. Please wear masks and remember to social distance- Thank You! Service will be live streamed, so you can go to: YouTube or Facebook page under Cheney Baptist Church.

A memorial has been established with Cheney Baptist Church in his name.





