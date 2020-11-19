1/1
Robert "Bob" Davis
1947 - 2020
January 19, 1947 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas -
Robert Lee Davis 73, of Wichita,Ks. He was born in Lincoln, Neb. He was the oldest of 9. He got his PhD in Doctor of Philosophy in Theology. He pastored several churches but ending at Cheney Baptist Church as Associate Pastor. He is survived by his wife Linda and family.
Service will be held at Cheney Baptist Church on Sat., Nov. 21 at 10 am and the viewing on Fri., Nov 20 from 6-8 pm. Gravesite service following at Resthaven Mortuary. Please wear masks and remember to social distance- Thank You! Service will be live streamed, so you can go to: YouTube or Facebook page under Cheney Baptist Church.
A memorial has been established with Cheney Baptist Church in his name.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cheney Baptist Church
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
Cheney Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
