Robert Davis
1945 - 2020
Robert Davis
July 27, 1945 - November 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert "Bob" Davis was born on July 27, 1945 and was called home on November 28, 2020 after a brief hospitalization with Covid-19.
Anyone who knew Bob understood his family was the center of his life, coming in second only to his love of the Lord. Left behind to celebrate his life is his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Melvina (Mena) Davis whom he married on Valentine's Day 1964. Left to honor his loving spirit are his four children: Carla (Jeff) Weible, Bryan (Amber) Davis, Shannon (Gerardo) Gonzalez, and Brandon Davis, fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his three brothers Mike, Danny, and Jody.
Bob was an illustrator for Boeing before taking an early retirement and moving over to Spirit AeroSystems. When his work there was done, he took a job at Securitas Security where, until two weeks ago, he could be found feeding the racoons during his lunch break.
Bob Davis had the soul of an artist. He could be counted on to brighten your day with a big smile. If you needed a hand, his was always freely given. It is hard to imagine a sweeter, more gentle man than Bob.
In the words of his granddaughter, Caroline Weible, "My grandpa wasn't just a grandpa to me. He was a grandpa to anyone who came into his life."
Visitation will be held on Thursday at Cochran Mortuary between 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – 1411 North Broadway.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Kechi Cemetery, 6523 North Hillside.
Celebration of life will be held following graveside services at the Family Church – 11135 West Kellogg.
In lieu of flowers, friends of the Davis family have set-up a GoFundMe memorial fund to support Bob's wife, Melvina (Mena) Davis.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-bob-davis-wichita-kansas/update/26482876/gallery/0



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
roger l carr
Friend
