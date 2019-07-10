Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dean McCurry. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

McCurry, Robert Dean passed away on July 5, 2019 while residing at the Mt. Hope Nursing Home, Mt. Hope, Kansas. Bob was the next to youngest child born to Walter McCurry and Cora Lee Workman. He was born in Lyons, Kansas on July 13, 1931. He graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1949. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962. Upon leaving the military, Bob went back home to the family farm, rural Bentley,Kansas. In 1958 Bob entered into a partnership with his four brothers, establishing McCurry Brothers Angus, where he spent most of his life working on the farm. He spent many of his young years on the 'show road' promoting the brothers' Registered Angus Cowherd. On November 19, 1962 Bob married Mary Darlene Stewart. Bob and Darlene had three children, Kris, Konnie and Kerry. Bob most loved his grandchildren and gardening. His greatest joy was to take his gardening produce to the Kansas State Fair where he received many Grand Champion ribbons, or to take his grandchildren to the Bentley Cafe to play cards. Bob is survived by his daughter, Konnie Lukins (Dan) of Hazelton, KS, his brother Odell McCurry (Eileen), six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents, his wife, Darlene, his sons, Kerry and Kris, his brothers J.W., A.J., Dale, Cecil, and his sister Oda Lee McCurry Broadhurst. A memorial service for Bob will be on Bob's 88th birthday,Saturday, 10:30, July 13, 2019 at the Mt. Hope Bible Fellowship Church, 111 South Thomas Street, Mt.Hope, KS. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope Nursing Home, in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary.

McCurry, Robert Dean passed away on July 5, 2019 while residing at the Mt. Hope Nursing Home, Mt. Hope, Kansas. Bob was the next to youngest child born to Walter McCurry and Cora Lee Workman. He was born in Lyons, Kansas on July 13, 1931. He graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1949. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962. Upon leaving the military, Bob went back home to the family farm, rural Bentley,Kansas. In 1958 Bob entered into a partnership with his four brothers, establishing McCurry Brothers Angus, where he spent most of his life working on the farm. He spent many of his young years on the 'show road' promoting the brothers' Registered Angus Cowherd. On November 19, 1962 Bob married Mary Darlene Stewart. Bob and Darlene had three children, Kris, Konnie and Kerry. Bob most loved his grandchildren and gardening. His greatest joy was to take his gardening produce to the Kansas State Fair where he received many Grand Champion ribbons, or to take his grandchildren to the Bentley Cafe to play cards. Bob is survived by his daughter, Konnie Lukins (Dan) of Hazelton, KS, his brother Odell McCurry (Eileen), six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents, his wife, Darlene, his sons, Kerry and Kris, his brothers J.W., A.J., Dale, Cecil, and his sister Oda Lee McCurry Broadhurst. A memorial service for Bob will be on Bob's 88th birthday,Saturday, 10:30, July 13, 2019 at the Mt. Hope Bible Fellowship Church, 111 South Thomas Street, Mt.Hope, KS. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope Nursing Home, in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close