Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta , KS 67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta , KS 67010
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Augusta United Methodist Church

AUGUSTA-Griffith, Robert Dee 83, passed away on Wed., July 31, 2019. He was born in Ashland, KS, in 1936. He lived most of his school years in Pratt, KS. Bob was a high school athlete, playing football, basketball, golf and running track. Bob played two years of football at Pratt JuCo, and furthered his education at KSU, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. During his Pratt JuCo years, he met Lee Ellen Ayres while dragging Main St. They dated for three years and were married in 1957. Bob and Lee raised their children in Augusta, KS. They were members of the Augusta United Methodist Church. For over 40 years, they spent much of their free time socializing with their bridge group. Bob also enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada with his buddies. Later in life Bob was a member of the Midian Shrine Temple - Classic Car Unit. Bob spent the majority of his pharmaceutical sales career working for FoxMeyer Drug Co. He was in the Air National Guard in the early 60's and served many years as a city councilman in Augusta. Bob is survived by daughters, DeeAnn Bisagno (Dave) of Augusta, LeeAnn Fiser (Mike) of Tulsa, OK, and Dana Kossow (Bill) of Salina; grandchildren, Alyssa & Bobby Bisagno; Luke, Joey, Will & Sara Fiser; Kamen, Sydney & Sadie Kossow. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lee (Ayres) Griffith, parents, Dee and Doris Griffith, sister, Georgeanne Davault; and granddaughter, Darian Bisagno. Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Aug. 6, 2019 at Augusta United Methodist Church. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery (Original Addition), Augusta. Memorials to Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio, Augusta, KS 67010 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.



