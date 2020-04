Navarro, Robert Don "Bob" 85, retired truck driver for Roadway Trucking, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Viewing will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a private family Rosary at 7:00 p.m., both Friday, April 24, 2020, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Private Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Robert was an avid golfer, loved NASCAR, enjoyed the casino in his retirement and was a talented artist, especially drawings. Preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Angela Navarro, and 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by his wife, Adeline; daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Dyer of Wichita, Diana (Mike) Layman of Vail, CO, Jennifer (Rudy) Sasina of Kingman; grandchildren, Sammy, Presley, Blake, Peighton, Brooke, Ashleigh and Jace; great-grandson, Mason; sisters, Anita Graham and Jeanie (Julian) Figueroa of Wichita; In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS Wichita, KS 67212 and The Auggie Navarro Golf Scholarship Foundation, 8301 E. 21st, Suite 370, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com