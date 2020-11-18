1/1
March 13, 1943 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dull, Robert Clifford
77, passed away November 13, 2020. Robert was born in Kansas City, MO on March 13, 1943. Robert worked as a Auto Mechanic for years.Survived by his wife, Donna K. (Yeager) Dull; children, Penny (Steve) McLaughin, Tammy (Bob) Roth, Tressie (C.D.) Gulick, Eric (Kayti) Gray, Brian (Jessica) Gray, Joey (Bri) Dull, Alex Dull, Natalie (Justin) Struble and Emily Dull (Johnny Burke); brothers, John (Sandy) Dull and Jim Dull; 22 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Daisy Mae. Graveside service held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm , Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th Street S. Wichita,KS.
To share online condolence, please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
