Dunham, Robert "Bob" age 83, loving husband, father, and grandpa/papa, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Bob was born the son of Clyde and Beatrice Dunham in Wichita, KS. He attended West High School and joined the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Bradford and the U.S.S. Ulvert M. Moore. He served for three years, where he was able to see the Pacific world. Bob attended Harding University and Pittsburg State University following his service. In 2000, Bob retired from Beech Aircraft after 36 years as an Industrial Engineer. Bob was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and enjoyed watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Dunham; a sister, Juanita Beck; and three step-brothers. Survivors include: wife, Donna L. Dunham; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Blakney, of Coinjock, NC; son, Rodney Dunham, of Topeka, KS; step-son, John (Julie) Speer, of Rockwall, TX; step-brother, Elmer Dinwiddie; niece, Denise Pelz; nephews, David Dunham, Dale Dunham, Philip Hight; and numerous grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials have been established with the American Heart Association
, 1861 N. Rock Road, Ste. 380, Wichita, KS 67206 and American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.