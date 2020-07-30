1/1
Robert "Bob" Dunham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunham, Robert "Bob" age 83, loving husband, father, and grandpa/papa, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Bob was born the son of Clyde and Beatrice Dunham in Wichita, KS. He attended West High School and joined the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Bradford and the U.S.S. Ulvert M. Moore. He served for three years, where he was able to see the Pacific world. Bob attended Harding University and Pittsburg State University following his service. In 2000, Bob retired from Beech Aircraft after 36 years as an Industrial Engineer. Bob was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and enjoyed watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Dunham; a sister, Juanita Beck; and three step-brothers. Survivors include: wife, Donna L. Dunham; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Blakney, of Coinjock, NC; son, Rodney Dunham, of Topeka, KS; step-son, John (Julie) Speer, of Rockwall, TX; step-brother, Elmer Dinwiddie; niece, Denise Pelz; nephews, David Dunham, Dale Dunham, Philip Hight; and numerous grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials have been established with the American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Road, Ste. 380, Wichita, KS 67206 and American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved