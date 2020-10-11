Robert Durham, Sr.October 8, 1945 - October 6, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Robert Vance Durham Sr. 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Wichita, Ks. on October 6th, 2020 and went on to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Robert was born on October 8th, 1945 in Norton, Ks to Charles and Joyce Durham. In 1961, he joined the armed forces and was assigned to the US Army base camp in Ft. Eustis, VA. He was discharged with full honors in 1964. Robert married Diana Watts in Wichita, Ks on February 14th, 1974. His primary career field was in construction as an Acoustic Ceiling Mechanic. He is survived by his son Robert Durham Jr.; daughters, Candy Joy Watts, Tina Durham and; his son, Zach Durham. Flowers and donations may be sent to 5415 S. Glenn St Wichita, Ks 67217.