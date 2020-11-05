1/1
Robert Earl "Bob" Summers
1944 - 2020
Salina, Kansas - Robert Earl "Bob" Summers, 76, of Salina, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Bob was born February 15, 1944 to Ernest and Ruth Summers and raised in Salina, KS. Once graduating from Salina High School in 1962, he joined the Army Reserves and served for 6 years. He worked for Yellow Cab, and Food 4 Less where he became the dairy manager for over 35 years.
Bob was known for his love of baseball and football! He would often take his kids to a Royals baseball game at least once every season! He would also make sure the kids tagged along with him to all the old car shows in Salina! He loved peanut butter sandwiches and candy! He was a hard worker and loved his kids and adored his grandkids and great-grandkids! Once he retired, his days were filled with morning McDonald's coffee, sports, TV Land and Me TV.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Amber) Summers, Michelle (Tony) Newell, and Amanda (Kevin) Wilson; grandchildren, Megan, Kiera, Kyle, Brinley, Trinity, and (step) Kemper; great-grandchildren, Dawson, (step) Bryson, and Jaxson; brothers, Tom, Larry, and David; sister, Doris; along with several nieces, nephews, and other loved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth Summers; and grandson, Marcus Graham.
Because of recent health concerns, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date in 2021. We will have a follow up listing on service arrangements as they become available.
Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 4, 2020
I have so many happy memories of Bob. What a wonderful person he was. I will always remember the traveling and wanting to go somewhere new. He always had a kind word and a smile. I know he will be missed. My prayers are with you all.
Sandra Gibson
