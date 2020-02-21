Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward Rohling. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rohling, Robert Edward passed away in his home on Thursday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Robert owned and operated Rohling Centerless Grinding Machine Shop in Wichita, KS. He was born to Leo and Mary (Haffner) Rohling in Nickerson, Kansas on June 24, 1943. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Rohling; brothers-in-law, Bill Schlickau and Jim Latham. Robert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandra Chambers-Rohling, of Wichita; children, Rob (Cindy) Rohling, Tulsa, OK, Michael (Marilyn) Rohling, step-children, Cindy Wills, Andover, Lora Conger-Schmidt and Davita "Coy" (Kenny) Cross, all of Derby; siblings, Doris (Jerome) Nilles, Andale, KS, Irene Schlickau, Hutchinson, KS, Rita (Eric) Carlson, Steamboat Springs, CO, Rosemary Latham, Leon (Betty) Rohling, Nickerson, KS, Dennis Rohling, Nickerson, KS and Mark (Chris) Rohling, Nickerson, KS; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10:00 am, both held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, with burial to follow Funeral Mass at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th Street S., Wichita. Memorials may be sent to , 8630 E. 32nd Ct N., Wichita, KS 67226. To share online condolence please visit



